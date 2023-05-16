The regular meeting and Appreciation luncheon of the NEK Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, April 26, at the Mission Lake Country Club. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Vice President Alisa Britt, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Secretary Betty Robison, Terri Watkins, Charlene Branch, Angel Dexter, Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, plus staff members Danielle Vaughn, Susanna Cooper, Abby Smith, Kendra Cowley, Autumn Stephenson, Sarah Bell, Dana Tolbert, Jami Hodge, Kaitlyn Lobdell, Marissa Dexter, Debbie Selland, and Susie Nelson.
Prior to the luncheon, President Rosemary Schooler called the meeting to order. The minutes of the March meeting were approved as presented. Rosemary handed out an updated meal and Bereavement snack schedule.
Michelle gave the current census report. She also finalized the plans for the Volunteer Training to be held at the Lentz Community building on May 24th, beginning at 8:15 a.m.
The meeting was adjourned.
The Appreciation luncheon began with the reading of a poem by Michelle Bottom in honor of volunteers. This was followed by a video presentation of the individual ”Thank You“ to all the Friends of Hospice Volunteers prepared by the staff at NEK Home Health and Hospice.
A delicious luncheon prepared by Elizabeth Lovelady was enjoyed by all in attendance.
Gifts were presented to each volunteer. In addition, a drawing for two baskets of goodies donated by The Golden Eagle Casino was conducted. These were won by Alisa Britt and Betty Robison.
The next meeting will be in conjunction with the Volunteer training on May 24 at the Lentz Community building.
