Club News

The regular meeting and Appreciation luncheon of the NEK Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, April 26, at the Mission Lake Country Club. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Vice President Alisa Britt, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Secretary Betty Robison, Terri Watkins, Charlene Branch, Angel Dexter, Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, plus staff members Danielle Vaughn, Susanna Cooper, Abby Smith, Kendra Cowley, Autumn Stephenson, Sarah Bell, Dana Tolbert, Jami Hodge, Kaitlyn Lobdell, Marissa Dexter, Debbie Selland, and Susie Nelson.

Prior to the luncheon, President Rosemary Schooler called the meeting to order. The minutes of the March meeting were approved as presented. Rosemary handed out an updated meal and Bereavement snack schedule.

