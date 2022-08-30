The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Northeast KS Home Health and Hospice office in Horton. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, Marty Mercer, Dixie Westervelt , Donna Bottom, Nancy Burns, Rosemary Schooler, Betty Robison, Angel Dexter, Kristina Romine, Chief of Operations and Michelle Bottom, Volunteer Coordinator.
President Rosemary Schooler called the meeting to order at 9:15 a.m. Minutes of the July meeting were read and approved as presented. Christina Romine, Chief of Operations, gave the treasury report and clarified items and answered questions from the last meeting.
Rosemary handed out an updated meal rotation schedule through October for those preparing family meals.
The upcoming Maple Leaf festival bake sale scheduled on Sept. 24 in Hiawatha was discussed. The discussion included set up time, the price list, tables and workers needed, plus favorite items for sale.
Angel Dexter brought some of the angels made by Nyla Dexter for use during the Christmas holiday Angel Tree memorial project. A stipend and sincere thanks for Nyla’s work on these beautiful angels was voted upon and approved.
Michelle reported the current census. She also reviewed updated forms for volunteers to use when reporting their visits with patients and time in various activities. She let us know that Dana Polbert has been hired as a new Nurse and Marissa Dexter has been hired as a new Home Health Aide.
The next meeting was announced for September 28th beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the Hospice office.
