Friends of Hospice

The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Northeast KS Home Health and Hospice office in Horton. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, Marty Mercer, Dixie Westervelt , Donna Bottom, Nancy Burns, Rosemary Schooler, Betty Robison, Angel Dexter, Kristina Romine, Chief of Operations and Michelle Bottom, Volunteer Coordinator.

President Rosemary Schooler called the meeting to order at 9:15 a.m. Minutes of the July meeting were read and approved as presented. Christina Romine, Chief of Operations, gave the treasury report and clarified items and answered questions from the last meeting.

