The regular monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, March 2, at the new office of NEK Home Health and Hospice in Horton, KS. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Pat Scott, Alisa Britt, Charlene Branch, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Secretary Betty Robison, Terri Watkins, outgoing Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland and new Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. Betty Robison read the minutes of the January meeting. They were approved as corrected. A thank you note was read from the NEK staff members for the help the Volunteers gave during the Ribbon Cutting event held on February 16th.
Rosemary gave each volunteer present and updated meal and bereavement snacks schedule through the end of May. She then began the discussion of the upcoming bake sale to be conducted at the Regional Expo on March 19th. A revised price list was developed as well as finalizing workers and needed equipment.
The transition of the Volunteer Coordinators took place with Debbie Selland thanking the Volunteers for these past few years and the introduction of Michelle Bottom as the new Coordinator.
Michelle hit the ground running with a report of the census and information on the treasury. She also reported that Edna Mackey is retiring in her position as an LPN. A reception is being planned but no details were available yet. Additional items were discussed regarding needed items for the volunteer charts and training plans. These details will be finalized in the near future. A Volunteer Appreciation luncheon was announced for April 19 at Fiabescos in Horton.
The Volunteers voted to sponsor one $500 scholarship for a nursing student in our service area. Materials are available at the various high schools. The Volunteers have been asked to purchase some soft gowns for bed patients. This was approved.
Michelle provided a list of several ideas that she would like implemented to help get our name more recognized in the communities we serve. These ideas were discussed and will be put into action in the coming months.
The next meeting is scheduled for April 19.
Meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
