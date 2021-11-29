The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, President Rosemary Schooler, Secretary Betty Robison, and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland.
All members present were given a TB test and provided copies of their driver’s license and insurance card. These are required of all volunteers.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. Copies of the October meeting were made available for review. They were approved as presented. A copy of the treasury report was also reviewed and approved. Debbie reported the current census.
The Appreciation Luncheon for the Volunteers will be held on December 1st at Fiabesco’s in Horton beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Debbie went over the Covid-19 policy and procedures, Emergency plan procedures and Hospice privacy policies review.
There was a discussion of the Angels and current situation for the present season. A work day was planned for Monday, Nov. 22 at the Hospice office beginning at 1 p.m.
The meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
