The Friends of Hospice volunteers met on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the basement meeting room at the Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, President Rosemary Schooler, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Secretary Betty Robison, and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland via speaker phone for a time and then in person.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. Debbie gave a report on our recent Angel sales during the holidays. She reported that the fundraiser did fairly well with about the same number as last year. However, she stated that the postage cost of mailing those that couldn’t be delivered was becoming a problem. More discussion is needed to see if a solution can be developed. She also said we have two new people doing the crochet work for next year.
Debbie told of the upcoming move of the Northeast Kansas Multicounty Home Health and Hospice office to 140 West 8th, Horton, KS in early February. A ribbon cutting and open house is scheduled for February 16th at 5:30 p.m. The Hospice volunteers will be helping to serve refreshments at this event.
Debbie also mentioned that the Regional Expo is coming up but didn’t have a date yet. We will once again have our annual bake sale fundraiser. Debbie is looking at a date in April for Volunteer training. She would like to have suggestions for topics and/or programs for refreshers given to her as she does the planning. The question was asked about resuming visits with hospice patients. Debbie will get more information about this from Susanna and Abby regarding the possibilities and the protocol to be followed if it can happen.
The change to have two bereavements sessions each month was discussed. Pastor Jerry will conduct sessions on the first Wednesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. and the next day, Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. Volunteers are asked to provide 2 dozen cookies/snacks to be delivered at least by Wednesday morning which will then be carried over to the Thursday session. These snacks can be delivered to either office or to the Nachtigal building across from the Clock Tower (700 Oregon) where the sessions are held.
Debbie announced that Michelle Bottom has a new position as Assistant Office Manager/Marketing Director. She is working with Danielle for training. She also announced that Kaitlyn Lobdell has been hired to help in the office and Jami Hodge as an LPN.
There will be two $500 scholarships awarded this year. Application materials are now available at the schools in Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, and Atchison counties.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Feb. 23 at the basement meeting room of the Morrill Public Library.
The meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
