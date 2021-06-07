Six Friends of Hospice Volunteers plus Volunteer Coordinator, Debbie Selland, met at the Bread Bowl restaurant in Hiawatha on May 26th. This was the regular monthly meeting of the group in addition to a celebration of Volunteer Appreciation month. Those volunteers in attendance were Charlene Branch, Alisa Britt, Pat Scott, Terri Watkins, Rosemary Schooler and Betty Robison.
Minutes of the April meeting and the current report of the treasury were reviewed and approved as presented. Debbie updated the group on the current census.
Old Business: Debbie let the group know that an updated list of membership would be sent following the meeting. This will include a couple of changes in membership status.
New Business: Debbie mentioned that she has recently spoken to the Faith Bible Church group in Sabetha about the work that our Volunteers do and the need for additional people to serve as volunteers including the training that will be provided for anyone wishing to become a volunteer. Debbie also asked that each volunteer get their statement of volunteer time turned in as soon as possible.
A delicious meal provided by the Northeast Kansas Multicounty Home Health and Hospice was enjoyed by all present.
The next meeting of the Friends of Hospice volunteers will be on June 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha.
Betty Robison, Secretary
