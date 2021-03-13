Friends of Hospice Volunteers Meeting
The first in person meeting of 2021 of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, March 10, at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Those members in attendance included Charlene Branch, Rosemary Schooler, Dixie Westervelt, Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator, Debbie Selland.
Secretary Betty Robison read the minutes of the September, 2020, meeting which was the last time we met in person. The minutes were approved as read. The treasurer’s report was reviewed and approved.
Members present spent a brief time remembering our wonderful long-time president, Carol Vonderschmidt who passed away a few months ago. This led to discussion of electing a new president. Betty Robison moved and Charlene Branch seconded that Rosemary Schooler be nominated for this position. She was unanimously elected. All other officers will retain their same positions.
Debbie reported the current census numbers being served.
Old Business: Dixie mentioned that she has noticed an improvement in the size of the ad appearing in the papers for Northeast Kansas Multicounty Home Health and Hospice. A thank you went out to Michelle Bottom for working with the papers.
New Business: The upcoming KNZA Regional Expo bake sale was discussed at length. The event will be held on April 10 at the Fisher Center and we will have our usual table spot. Debbie will send an email to all members asking for donations of bake sale items. Set up times, workers and needed supplies was also finalized.
A meal preparation schedule as well as Bereavement session snack assignments were made through the beginning of June.
The discussion of membership prompted questions of the current membership. Debbie will get a new up-to-date list prepared and ready for distribution at least by the next meeting.
The next Volunteer meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28.
Meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
