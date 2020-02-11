The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was Monday, Jan. 27, at the NEK Hospice Office in Hiawatha. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, Rosemary Schooler, President Carol Vonderschmidt, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Secretary Betty Robison, Pat Scott and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland.
The meeting was called to order by President Carol Vonderschmidt. The minutes of the previous meeting were approved as presented. The treasury report was reviewed. Two bills were presented and payment was approved.
Two new nurses, Autumn Stephenson and Tammy Corning were introduced to the group and one nurse has departed from the agency.
Old Business: Thanks were expressed to Dixie and Betty for attending the funeral services of Barbara Klein. Both indicated that the services were very nice. They were also thanked for getting the items for the Christmas stockings given to the Hospice patients. The planned "Breakfast Out" was discussed which resulted in a date change. The date has been changed to 9 a.m. Feb. 25. Debbie encouraged all volunteers to try to come to this event.
Debbie informed the group about the new scholarship which the volunteers are helping to fund. This scholarship is open to seniors in Brown, Atchison, Jackson and Doniphan counties, The first awarding of this scholarship will be this spring. Information can be found on the NEK Home Health & Hospice Facebook page.
New Business: Election of Officers was held. It was moved and seconded that we keep the same officers as last year. These officers agreed to this and the motion was passed. President is Carol Vonderschmidt, Betty Robison is Secretary and Dixie Westervelt is Historian for 2020. Carol brought spools of ribbon for the Angel color for the next 3 years. A short discussion was held regarding the wording on the Angel Tree information sheets. It was decided that we will promote the purchase of the Angels for any reason left up to each individual. Debbie will prepare the sheets in time for next year's fund raiser. Some cards were shared with the group from and about patients and volunteers.
Debbie announced that Michelle Bottom is now the Marketing Coordinator for NEK.Multicounty. She has begun to secure advertising in a number of formats. The volunteers present discussed how our group can help with funding some of the advertising. Dixie Westervelt moved and Charlene Branch seconded that we fund some radio spots to get started. Several additional possibilities for advertising were discussed at some length.
The upcoming Regional Expo to be held on March 7 was discussed with regard to our annual Bake Sale.
The next meeting will be February 24th at 9:00 a.m.
The meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.