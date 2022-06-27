The regular monthly meeting of Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, June 22, at the Northeast Kansas Multicounty Hospice office in Horton, KS. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, Alisa Britt, Historian Dixie Westervelt, President Rosemary Schooler, Angel Dexter, Donna Bottom, Marty Mercer, Secretary Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler at 9:15 a.m. The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Our three new volunteers were added to the meal preparation schedule. Rosemary will get them added and email an updated schedule to all volunteers.
Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom gave an update on the census information and treasury report. She indicated that a nurse has been hired and we are still looking for a Chaplain. Discussion was held regarding hosting the Walk to Remember Event. This was put on hold until the next meeting. A request has been received to assist with the cost of some lawn work for a patient. Betty moved and Charlene seconded the motion that we pay for this from our treasury. The motion carried.
Dixie reminded once again that we need to add our name to the special supplement edition of the Hiawatha paper. Michelle will check on this. Michelle reminded volunteers about the upcoming 5K run/walk to be held on Aug. 6. She encouraged participation in this event. More information is available on the Facebook page.
The next meeting was announced for 9:15 a.m. on July 27 at the Hospice office.
Betty Robison
Secetary
