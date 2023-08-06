The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, July 26, at the NEK Hospice Office In Horton. Those in attendance were Angel Dexter, Charlene Branch, Donna Bottom, Marty Mercer, President Rosemary Schooler, Secretary Betty Robison, Nancy Burns, Terri Watkins, Historian Dixie Westervelt and Office Manager Danielle Vaughan.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. The minutes of the June meeting were reviewed and approved as presented. Betty thanked everyone for their kindness and expressions of sympathy at the death of her mother. Dixie expressed her thanks for the Sunshine basket given to her for the injuries she sustained to her wrist and ribs during a recent fall. Rosemary clarified the responsibilities for family meal preparation.
Danielle, serving as a substitute for Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom, reported the current census. She also told us that Michelle is doing well following her recent surgery and is working part time right now but will be back soon on a full-time basis. Danielle let us know that our organization has gotten signed up for the Maple Leaf Festival for our annual Bake Sale on Sept. 23. this prompted a discussion for the need to purchase a canopy to be used at this event since the old one in no longer useable. Charlene moved and Marty seconded that a canopy be purchased. The motion carried
Danielle let us know that we did not get our Community Foundation match funds in on time. It was decided that this will be put on hold until the next opportunity comes up. Michelle will keep an eye on this.
The next meeting was announced for August 23rd beginning at 9:30 a.m.
