Friends of Hospice

The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, July 26, at the NEK Hospice Office In Horton. Those in attendance were Angel Dexter, Charlene Branch, Donna Bottom, Marty Mercer, President Rosemary Schooler, Secretary Betty Robison, Nancy Burns, Terri Watkins, Historian Dixie Westervelt and Office Manager Danielle Vaughan.

The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. The minutes of the June meeting were reviewed and approved as presented. Betty thanked everyone for their kindness and expressions of sympathy at the death of her mother. Dixie expressed her thanks for the Sunshine basket given to her for the injuries she sustained to her wrist and ribs during a recent fall. Rosemary clarified the responsibilities for family meal preparation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.