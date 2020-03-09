The Friends of Hospice Volunteers met for Breakfast at the Bread Bowl restaurant in Hiawatha, Kansas, on Tuesday, Feb. 25. This was also the time for the monthly meeting. Those in attendance are: Pat Scott, Charlene Branch, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Alisa Britt, Presidednt Carol Vonderschmidt, Secretary Betty Robison Rosemary Schooler, Terri Watkins, and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland. All members present enjoyed a wonderful breakfast sponsored by NEK Multi County Home Health and Hospice.
The meeting was called to order by President Carol Vonderschmidt. The minutes of the January meeting were reviewed and approved as presented. The treasury report was also reviewed. Although the annual memorial ceremony is usually donein February, it has been rescheduled for the March meeting.
Debbie gave information regarding the upcoming Expo Bake Sale. We will be in the same place as last year. Set up will be at 8:30. Workers and other needed specifics were finalized. Baked goods need to be taken to the office on Friday or brought to the Fisher Center by 9:00
Dixie mentioned the advertising in the Hiawatha paper. Some change perhaps needs to be made.
A few items of business were discussed by the group.
The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. on March 23 at the Hospice Office.
The meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison, Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.