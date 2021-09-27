The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Morrill Public Library’s basement meeting room in Hiawatha, KS. Those in attendance were President Rosemary Schooler, Historian Dixie Westervelt, Charlene Branch, Alisa Britt, Secretary Betty Robison and Volunteer Coordinator Debbie Selland.
Before the start of the business meeting, a brief celebration of Debbie Selland’s birthday was held. Delicious snacks were provided by Rosemary Schooler and Betty Robison.
The meeting was called to order by President Rosemary Schooler. Minutes of the August meeting were made available for review. They were approved as presented. There was no Treasury report.
Debbie gave the report of the current census. She also reported that Kendra Cowley has been hired as the new Medical Social Worker.
Dixie Westervelt gave an update on one of our Volunteers following a recent health issue.
Old Business: Final details of the Maple Leaf Festival Bake Sale were discussed. An extended meal schedule was developed.
New Business: A Volunteer Training is to be scheduled and Debbie is lookimg at a date sometime in March, 2022. She asked for ideas of speakers to be sent to her.
The next meeting will be October 27th at the Morrlll Public Library basement meeting room in Hiawatha to begin at sHE 9:15 a.m.
Meeting was adjourned.
Betty Robison
Secretary
