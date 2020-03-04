The Friends of the Morrill Public Library will hold their popular basket raffle beginning in March.
The selections include:
“A Honey of a Basket” donated by the Library Quilters Club
“Dog’s Purpose” donated by Jeannie Binns, Linda Berkely, and Karen Searight
“A Touch of England” donated by Carrie Olsen and Susie Tubach
See the baskets and purchase tickets at the KNZA Expo on March 7, and at the Library starting March 9. Tickets are $1 each, with proceeds used to support library services and programs.
