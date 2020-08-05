Friends of the Morrill Public Library were able to draw for the winners of their annual Basket Raffle this Monday.
Congratulations to the winners: Reagan James - "Dog's Purpose"; Renee Rockey - "Touch of England"; and Wendell Ganstrom - "Honey of a Basket" (sponsored by the Library's Quilt Club). Thank you to all who helped with this project that raised funds to help with various library projects.
Assisting with the drawing were Friends of the Library Board members Bev Sunderman, Jeannie Binns, and Susie Tubach.
