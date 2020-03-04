The Friends of the Morrill Public Library are kicking off their annual membership drive this week.
“Our annual letter is a great way for us to get the word out to current and prospective members about what the Friends have accomplished in the past year,” said Carol Boggs, Friends president.
The Friends are volunteers who advocate for libraries and raise funds to enhance library services. In the past year, the Friends provided support for Books for Babies gift bags and the Summer Library Program, purchased books for Toddler Storytime, wrote grants and received funding for new computers, and more. They were awarded Outstanding Friends Group for 2019 by Friends of Kansas Libraries (FOKL).
“Membership in the Friends is very affordable,” said Boggs. “It begins at $10 per year for an individual, $25 for families, and $50 for a Lifetime or Annual Business membership. We have a great Library thanks to the generosity of our community.”
Please contact the library at (785) 742-3831 or visit www.hiawathalibrary.org/friends to learn more about the Friends and how to become a member.
