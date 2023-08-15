Every year when I flip my calendar to August I am reminded of what a certain summer lover said years ago. “ August, it sounds like almost!” I sighed with relief YES!!! Summers are hard on me, as I don’t enjoy the heat, and outdoors like most seem to.
Almost over - YES!
Almost Time for school - YES!
Almost fall - YES!
So what to send for food to enjoy. I wasn’t sure. I’ve never mastered grilling, so that was out.
The first Sunday in August is National Friendship day, but I was out of town, and didn’t remember to create a porch party sundae special.
As I see Back To School signs everywhere, and big school sales, I remembered how after school the first words usually are
“MOM!” What’s For Snack?
I enjoyed making after school snacks when I was a Stay At Home Mom, so will share something for the school darlings this time.
Biscuit Pizzas
(Amounts needed depend on how many children you’re feeding, and how many they’re limited to.)
Refrigerated Biscuits Can
Traditional Prego Sauce ( Ragu, if you like that better)
Pepperoni Slices or Canadian Bacon
Mozzarella Cheese
Directions: Open your biscuits and flatten as thin as you can without tearing. With a pastry brush spread each with Prego sauce. Add 2-3 slices of Pepperoni Or Canadian Bacon. Top with cheese and bake at 425 8-10 minutes or until biscuits are baked through and cheese is melted.
A countertop (toaster) oven works great!
You can make this all cheese by using several layers of different cheeses, or all your favorite kind!
Keeps children satisfied till supper when daddy’s home to all eat together.
