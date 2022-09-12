Lauren Gatz of Fairview has been awarded the $1,000 Scott Johnson and Family Scholarship, administered by the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF).
Gatz is a sophomore majoring in agricultural communications and journalism at Kansas State University. She is one of 27 students who will receive a grand total of $30,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 school year during the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Convention Nov. 30.
This scholarship is awarded to any student attending Kansas State University and pursuing a degree in animal sciences and industry, agricultural communications and journalism, agribusiness or agricultural economics.
KLF was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes. For information about KLF’s scholarship offerings or to receive an application, contact the foundation at 6031 S.W. 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614 or email shelbi@kla.org.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers and feeders. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by the voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,700 members.
