Lauren Gatz

Lauren Gatz of Fairview has been awarded the $1,000 Scott Johnson and Family Scholarship, administered by the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF).

Gatz is a sophomore majoring in agricultural communications and journalism at Kansas State University. She is one of 27 students who will receive a grand total of $30,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 school year during the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) Convention Nov. 30.

