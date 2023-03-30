Claire Geiger has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.
Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service. Her recognition as a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar was based on scores earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,400 applications were received this year.
Geiger attended Hiawatha High School where she was the 2021 Senior Class President. The daughter of Jack and Deborah Geiger of Robinson, she earned an Associate of Arts degree from Highland Community College in the Fall of 2022 and transferred to Kansas State University where she is studying agricultural communications and journalism.
Geiger was recognized locally at the Alpha Zeta Gamma Induction Ceremony held at 5 p.m. in Culbertson Auditorium on the Highland Community College Campus on Sunday, April 2. She will participate in a state-wide recognition ceremony during a luncheon in Junction City on April 14. Additionally, she will be announced during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual international convention, PTK Catalyst, to be held in Columbus, Ohio, April 20-22.
