The Brown County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Research Library located at 116 S. 7th Street in Hiawatha.
The guest speaker will be Steve Gingery, formerly of Doniphan County, who has given many informative programs in the past. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.