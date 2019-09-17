The monthly meeting of the Brown County Genealogical Society will be Sept. 19. The program will be by Wes Miller of rural Hiawatha.
He will be giving part two of his “Immigration and Settlement Patterns of Kansas” program. In May, Miller concentrated on the Northeast part of Kansas. In this program he will concentrate on the Southeast part of Kansas. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Genealogy Library at 116 S. 7th Street.
Public is invited to this program.
