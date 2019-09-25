After nearly 40 years of dedication to our community elders, Georgie Loyd will be honored with a reception at Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The public is invited to attend.
Georgie began her career in 1980 at Oak Ridge Acres Nursing Facility in Hiawatha serving as the Social Service Designee and Activities Director.
“I always knew I wanted to work with the elderly or with kids," she said. "I interviewed at Oak Ridge Acres and Happy Days Preschool in July of 1980 and chose Oak Ridge Acres.”
She became acting Administrator of Oak Ridge in 1987, encouraged by long time friend and pharmacist Steve Smith to apply for the permanent position.
“Steve and my co-workers encouraged me to take the next step!” Loyd said.
During her tenure at Oak Ridge, she acted as a preceptor for both her son Matthew Loyd and for Denise Wolney. Under her direction, both became licensed long term care administrators, with Matthew Loyd now serving as Vice-President of Health Services at Oklahoma Methodist Manor in Tulsa, Okla., and Wolney serving as Administrator at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“I am proud of both of them!” Loyd said.
In 2009, Loyd was hired by Wolney to join the Maple Heights team as Social Services Designee.
“Georgie is the face of Maple Heights," Wolney said. "With her big smile and caring personality, she doesn’t know a stranger! We are blessed to have her as an integral part of our management team. She will stay on board after Oct. 1, working two days per week.”
Cindy Eppens, Activities Director at Maple Heights since 2008, has accepted the position of Social Services Designee. She is currently receiving training from Loyd as well as formal training for certification for the position.
Over the years, Georgie says she has seen many changes in the industry, especially in the survey process and the implementation of technology into the care of elders.
“But most importantly, I’ve learned so much from the stories the elderly have shared with me. ‘Lessons of Life’ is how I refer to these stories," she said. "I wanted to make a difference, and I love to see people smile.”
"Georgie, you’ve made a huge difference in the lives of many. Thank you for your service to our community," said Wolney.
