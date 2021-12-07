As a dad, I often think back about the days that led up to my kids being born.
I remember having everything ready to go, just in case Jamie gave me the call saying, "We need to go to the hospital."
I had the route to the hospital down. We had the overnight bags packed and loaded. I had a list of the people we needed to call after the baby was born.
I even knew what to do if we didn’t make it to the hospital and I had to deliver myself. You name it, I was prepared.
The reason I was so prepared is because I didn’t want to be In the middle of nowhere, with no place to stay, having to deliver our baby in a barn, by myself.
I guess you could say, I didn’t want to be Joseph.
When you think about it, Joseph had to try to navigate himself through a lot of different challenges leading up to Jesus birth.
But the thing is, God worked through all these crazy circumstances and helped Joseph deliver Jesus into this world in a very unexpected way.
This reminds me that no matter what crazy things are going on in my life, God is big enough to work through them all. And, like Joseph, God always gives me a blessing.
