There is a variety of ways that people try to justify sin before the world and before God. Often times we hear the phrase, “God just wants me to be happy.” There is an element of truth to this statement. In fact, God has went to great links for our well-being. Jesus stated, “...I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10). The apostle Paul told Christians to, “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!” (Philippians 4:4) He also taught the fruit of the Spirit includes “joy” (Galatians 5:22)
Upon closer examination of the scriptures mentioned above we can properly determine the source of godly joy. Jesus does want us to have an abundant life. However, this is only possible through our obedience to Him. Jesus also stated, “If you love Me, keep My commandments.” (John 14:15). In fact, those who live contrary to the will of Christ thinking they are still justified before Him should consider carefully His words He preached to the crowds. He said, “But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord’ and not do the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46)
The apostle Paul stated that we should rejoice! Note carefully that he stated that our rejoicing is in the Lord, not in fulfilling the sinful indulgences of the flesh. In Galatians, Paul compared the spiritual to the physical. He stated, “For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish.” (Galatians 5:17). Paul continues by giving a list of the works of the flesh and the fruit of the Spirit. His point is clear. One can never have the joy of the Spirit while living according to the works of the flesh.
We can see from this that God does want man to be happy, but that true happiness comes only from doing His will. So, when man says, “God wants me to be happy”, it does not justify a sinful lifestyle before Him. Therefore, we ask, “What does God truly want for mankind?” Consider some passages of Scripture.
“I call heaven and earth against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life that both you and your descendants may live.” (Deuteronomy 30:19)
“Cast away from you all the transgressions which you have committed, and get yourselves a new heart and a new spirit. For why should you die, O house of Israel? For I have no pleasure in the death of the one who dies,” says the Lord God. “Therefore turn and live!” (Ezekiel 18:31-32)
“...Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life.” (Revelation 2:10)
While this is not an exhaustive list of scriptures by any means, it teaches us that God’s great desire for mankind is for us to be faithful unto Him. Yes, God certainly wants us to be happy. But, true happiness can only come from obedience and faithful living unto Him.
