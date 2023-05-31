Church graphic

There is a variety of ways that people try to justify sin before the world and before God. Often times we hear the phrase, “God just wants me to be happy.” There is an element of truth to this statement. In fact, God has went to great links for our well-being. Jesus stated, “...I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” (John 10:10). The apostle Paul told Christians to, “Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice!” (Philippians 4:4) He also taught the fruit of the Spirit includes “joy” (Galatians 5:22)

Upon closer examination of the scriptures mentioned above we can properly determine the source of godly joy. Jesus does want us to have an abundant life. However, this is only possible through our obedience to Him. Jesus also stated, “If you love Me, keep My commandments.” (John 14:15). In fact, those who live contrary to the will of Christ thinking they are still justified before Him should consider carefully His words He preached to the crowds. He said, “But why do you call Me ‘Lord, Lord’ and not do the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46)

