A few years ago, a friend of mine had a complicated ankle surgery. Her ankle was healing up well, until infected slammed her back to square one. She was instructed not to put any weight on the foot, which meant that her 100+ year-old home, with stairs everywhere, suddenly became a maze of potential hazards. Even getting in and out of the house was, for the first time in her life, a daunting task. Happily, this was far from the first challenge she and her husband had faced in their (now 61-year-old) marriage. As always, they met this predicament head-on, and within a couple days, her husband had devised a custom “wife lift” (with a 6,000 pound lifting capacity) at minimal cost. He procured a used, 10-foot steel conveyer out of a warehouse; a 12-volt DC winch, a kitchen chair seat fastened to a sledge with deck screws, and a 12-volt battery and charger. All these seemingly unrelated parts he used to build a lift for his wife, so that she could ride up and down the stairs without putting pressure on her ankle. The winch slowly winds and unwinds the cable, which is hooked to the sledge, upon which the chair top is anchored. This raises and lowers the sledge at a smooth, easy pace. The chair is fastened to the sledge at a 45-degree angle with the conveyor, so the rider may ride “sidesaddle,” and thus avoid possible contact with the hardware during ascent and descent.
I am positive that no one ever thought, as they were shipping thousands of cartons down that steel conveyer, that one day, someone’s wife would be gliding along those rollers while her ankle healed. I am equally certain that no one who had a hand in producing the battery or the winch ever thought that their products would be used by a husband, to help his wife go up the porch steps to enter their home. Ordinary objects, designed to start cars, winch boats onto trailers, and ship cartons, are now working together as a unified instrument of healing, as well as a visible testimony of a husband’s devotion and love for his wife. (Not to mention a wife’s trust in her husband’s workmanship!)
This is more than a little bit the way that God works in the world. God uses ordinary things, ordinary people, and ordinary events, to work miracles. Or, in the words of St. Thomas Aquinas, “God’s grace builds upon nature.” In other words, we, and the natural world, collaborate with God in extending the boundaries of his Kingdom of Love and Peace in the world. God doesn’t send unearthly powers to negate the natural world. He didn’t send a Superhero Savior with magical powers to crush his opposition and impose the Kingdom of Heaven upon the world. It was God who chose to take on human nature in Jesus Christ, to lead us back to him; never to force the world to submit to his power. God continues to use the natural world, and regular human beings, to heal and to redeem. Jesus reminds us just how much good we can accomplish, when we allow him to work in us and through us. In fact, it is through Jesus Christ that we can do all things. Apart from Christ we can do nothing. (cf. Philippians 4:13; John 15:5).
When we cooperate with God, all these things work together for God’s good. (cf. Romans 8:28). To the world, Christ’s crucifixion and death looked like the end; the ultimate defeat; the unequivocal triumph of evil over good. Yet, not even three full days later, Jesus Christ rose from the dead, never to die again. If God can bring that much good out of what the world perceived as disaster and defeat, just imagine what God can do with our pain; our disappointments; our hurts; and the complicated and seemingly unrelated bits of our life stories!
You and I, and every chapter of our lives, from our first moment in our mother’s womb, to our final breath, and everything in between, are part of God’s amazing plan to extend the Kingdom of Heaven. All the billions of moments and people and events, which happen within each second of time that passes, are priceless components of God’s complicated, and beautiful instrument of healing in our world. Through the work of this instrument of love, God is slowly, unfailingly winching us upwards, through the gates of the Kingdom of Heaven, to the very door of the House of the Lord, where our Risen Savior Jesus Christ waits to carry us through!
