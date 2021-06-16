The descendants of George Walthall can be traced back to the years following President Lincoln’s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves.
George Walthall was among the first Negro settlers in Hiawatha. George Walthall, the son of Esau and Louisa, was born about 1850 and died April 23, 1939. Esau and Louisa were the parents of George, Thomas, William and Edward. George married Ellen Green. She was born January 18, 1850 and died June 1, 1901. They had a daughter, Enola born May 22, 1887 and died August 17, 1926.
Esau was born in 1810 and died May 9, 1884; Louisa was born in 1825 and died in 1896. They had been slaves in Kentucky.
Enola Walthall married Charles Bowman who was born in 1885 and died July 9, 1940. Enola and Charles had a son Charles Wilfred Bowman Jr. who was born on November 24, 1904.
Several years after the death of their spouses, George Walthall and Ida Bowman were married and made their home at 200 Utah Street. Ida died April 20, 1939 and George died April 23, 1939, the morning of his wife’s funeral,
Thomas W. Walthall and Sarah Miller had five children, only two survived to adulthood: Nellie Bessie Walthall Bailey and Pearl Lee Walthall Finley Warfield. Most of the Walthall’s owned land in the center of Hiawatha.
George Walthall was a trustee, deed signer and builder in both the Second Baptist and Bethel A.M.E. churches in Hiawatha.
Thomas W. Walthall was a schoolteacher in Leslie, Kentucky. He married Sarah Miller. They moved to Kansas and in 1883 he was a charter member of the Bethel A.M.E. Church, Sunday school superintendent in 1886 and minister in Brown County. T. W. Walthall, William Walthall and Thomas Hughes signed the charter for Hiawatha A.M.E. Church on March 9, 1892. The property was estimated at $1,500.
This A.M.E. church is still standing on the northwest corner of 4th and Pottawatomie streets in Hiawatha, Kansas. This is not only part of the Black History but also the history of the city of Hiawatha. This church should be preserved as it is one of the first Black churches in Hiawatha.
