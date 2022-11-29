Reorganization Meeting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
Present: Herbert & Jane Bebermeyer, Heath Ploeger, Melanie Teeter, Chris Kroll, Kraig & Alicia Pyle, Laura Hooper, Nathan Bunck, William & Sharilyn Pollock, Kedrin Pyle, Roger & Marcia Madere
Guests: Jennifer Ploeger, Jim Ward, Annette Hoskins, Anna & Virgil Hallauer
Chairman Nathan Bunck called the meeting to order at 7:01pm. William (Bill) Pollock led a prayer and Roger Madre led us in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Chairman Bunck welcomed everyone and explained the process of the meeting. Secretary, Jennifer Ploeger, verified there were 14 members, and 5 guests present. Chairman Bunck read the minutes from the October 27, 2020, meeting. Roger Madere made a motion to approve the minutes with no additions or corrections. Melanie Teeter seconded. Motion passed.
Chairman Bunck gave the initial Treasurer's Report stating the account had a balance of $175.81 and all reports had been turned in timely. Later in the meeting, Treasurer Jim Ward joined the meeting later and confirmed the report.
Chairman Bunck welcomed an open discussion. Many members and guests spoke on various topics. No action was taken.
Chairman Bunck read the rules for the meeting. Kedrin Pyle made a motion to approve the rules. Chris Kroll seconded. Motion passed.
Chairman Bunck opened the floor for nominations for Chair. Roger Madere nominated Chris Kroll, Laura Hooper seconded. Roger Madere then moved to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Melanie Teeter seconded. Motion passed. Chris Kroll was elected Chair.
Chris Kroll took over the meeting and opened up the floor for Vice-Chair nominations. Nathan Bunck nominated Annette Hoskins for Vice-Chair. Laura Hooper seconded. Nathan Bunck made a motion that nominations cease, and a unanimous ballot be cast. Melanie Teeter seconded. Motion passed. Annette Hoskins was elected Vice-Chair.
Chairman Kroll welcomed nominations for Secretary. Melanie Teeter nominated Alicia Pyle. Marcia Madere seconded. Nathan Bunck made a motion that nominations cease, and a unanimous ballot be cast. Roger Madere seconded. Motion passed and Alicia Pyle was elected Secretary.
Chairman Kroll then opened the floor for nominations for Treasurer. Herbert (Chuck) Bebermeyer nominated Jim Ward to be Treasurer. Laura Hooper seconded. Melanie Teeter made a motion to cease nominations and cast a unanimous ballot. Kedrin seconded. Motion passed. Jim Ward will remain Treasurer.
Chairman Kroll and previous Chairman Bunck explained the District Committee and that the Chair and Vice-Chair are automatic delegates, but two additional delegates and four alternates would need to be decided on. Melanie Teeter made a motion to appoint Kraig and Alicia Pyle as delegates to attend the District Committee Meeting. Roger Madere seconded. Motion passed.
Kraig Pyle made a motion for Kedrin and Hannah Pyle to be Alternate Delegates. Roger Madere Seconded. Motion passed. Melanie made a motion for William and Sharilyn Pollock to be additional Alternate Delegates. Roger seconded. Motion passed.
Chairman Kroll entertained comment for a date/time to hold the next meeting. It was the consensus to wait until after the District Committee Meeting.
With no further business, Melanie Teeter made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Jane Bebermeyer seconded. Meeting adjourned.
Submitted by Jennifer Ploeger.
