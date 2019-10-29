Gospel preaching by Matt Miller, a gospel preacher and meteorologist for KSNT TV in Topeka, is set for Nov. 7-10 at the Hiawatha Church of Christ.
The events will be at 7 p.m. each evening and 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Christ and the Church.
All are welcome. The church is located at 214 Osage, Hiawatha.
