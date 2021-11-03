Grace Acres Ranch of rural Hiawatha is starting a young adult Bible study "Young Adults Around the Fire."
The study was set to kick off Thursday, Nov. 4 at the ranch, located 3 miles west of Hiawatha - 1022 U.S. 36 Highway - and will be from 7-9 p.m. each Thursday.
Owners Derrick and Sunshine Letsinger, along with their daughter Brenna will offer Bible lessons that young adults (age 18-22) can apply to their own lives in this crazy world, a light snack, games and fellowship. Each week, a guest pastor from area churches will provide the lesson.
Message the ranch through their Facebook or call 209-988-3094 with any questions.
