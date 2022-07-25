ESU logo

Nearly 700 students graduated from Emporia State University in May 2022. Graduates from this area include:

Hiawatha:

Anna Fuhrman with a B.S. in Business in Marketing with a minor in Art

Ryan Shamburg, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jolene Zirkle, with a Master of Library Science

Powhattan:

Evan Brockhoff, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education in Elementary Education

Seneca:

Taylor Korte, Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education in Elementary Education

Taylor Olberding, Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education in Elementary Education

Troy:

Stetson Diveley, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Business in Accounting .

