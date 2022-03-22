Grand Valley State University announced the names of students who were placed on the graduate list for the Fall 2021 semester concluding in December that have a permanent address outside the state of Michigan.
Students who graduated at the conclusion of the Fall 2021 semester in December include Samantha Shamburg, a masters, from Hiawatha.
Grand Valley is dedicated to providing a rich learning environment for students, offering a wide range of majors and hands-on research opportunities. Highly credentialed and responsive faculty and individual advisors and mentors promote a liberal arts emphasis that teaches students critical thinking and problem solving.
