The Gray Lady Volunteer quarterly luncheon was held Aug. 22 in the Hospital Conference Room. Hostesses were Brenda Thornton and Jeanette Ward who had beautifully decorated the tables with rope covered vases containing yellow and white flowers. Chairman Janice Elliott thanked the hostesses and offered prayer before we ate box lunches from the Bread Bowl that were provided by Jake Wisdom. A card was passed and signed for Jake Wisdom thanking him for the lunch.
Janice Elliott, Chairman, called the meeting to order. She thanked all for coming and Joyce Brockhoff and Nancy Kreiensieck for making out the work schedules. She asked Joyce, Secretary, to call the roll which was answered by 18 members and to read the minutes of the May 23, meeting which were approved as read. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Joyce, Treasurer.
COMMITTEE REPORTS: Linda Berkley reported on Maple Heights bingo. It was going well. Nancy Kreiensieck, Courtesy Committee, reported that she had sent two cards for this quarter. The Telephone committee is functioning well. Hazel Steely, History Committee, reported that she continues to collect items for the scrapbook. Hazel Steely offered to help Joyce make out the volunteer work schedules for the next quarter.
Janice asked for unfinished business and there wasn’t any. For new business she reminded the Nominating Committee (Jeanette Ward, Carol Rieger, and Brenda Thornton) that their report was due at the Nov. 21 meeting.
Jan Hermesch gave her report of the activities of the hospital. John Broberg, hospital CEO, stopped by for a few minutes explaining more. Jan reminded the members to get their flu shots by November 1 and have whoever gives it to send Jan notice of having given it to the member.
The next meeting will be Nov. 21, 2019, with a pot luck luncheon. Janice Elliott will provide the meat and bread. Janice Lane will provide the dessert. The rest of the members are to provide a vegetable or a salad.
Janice adjourned the meeting.
Joyce Brockhoff, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.