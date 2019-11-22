The Gray Lady Volunteer quarterly luncheon was held Nov. 21, in the Hospital Conference Room. Hostesses were Janet Rhoton and Rosemary Schooler. They had decorated the tables in a Thanksgiving theme and they were beautiful. Chairman Janice Elliott greeted everyone present and offered prayer. The meal was pot luck with everyone bringing food. Janice thanked the members for all the good food and the hostesses for their beautiful decorations.
Janice Elliott, Chairman, called the meeting to order. Roll was called with 18 members and three guests, Kathryn Manning, Nancy Lee-Poole, and Jake Wisdom present. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Joyce Brockhoff, Treasurer. The minutes of the Aug. 22, 2019, meeting were read and approved. Janice thanked Hazel Steely and Joyce for making out the work schedules for the next quarter. Linda Holt offered to help make out the work schedules for the March to May, 2020, quarter.
COMMITTEE REPORTS: Linda Berkley reported on Maple Heights bingo. It was going well. Nancy Kreiensieck, Courtesy Committee, reported that she had sent five cards for this quarter. The Telephone committee is functioning well. Hazel Steely, History Committee, had nothing to report.
Jake Wisdom, hospital board member, thanked the volunteers for all they do. He also gave a brief report on hospital activities. Jan Hermesch added to his remarks. She also told us that the Candy and Cookie Sale will be Dec. 12. Our donations can be brought to the hospital the afternoon of Dec. 11 or the morning of Dec. 12.
The Nominating Committee Report was given by Jeanette Ward, Chairman. Others on the Nominating Committee are Carol Rieger and Brenda Thornton. The slate of officers presented for the next year are: Chairperson – Janice Elliott; Co-Chairman – Janice Lane; Secretary-Treasurer – Joyce Brockhoff; Nominating Committee – Carol Rieger, Chairman, Brenda Thornton, and Linda Bryant. Hazel Steely moved to accept the slate as presented and to cast an unanimous vote to approve the election of those nominated. Karla Williams seconded the motion. The motion carried.
The next meeting will be February 27, 2020, in the Conference Room. Luncheon plans will be announced later. Hostesses will be Carol Rieger and Nancy Kreiensieck.
Janice read a poem entitled, “Thanksgiving Brightens November”, and adjourned the meeting.
Joyce Brockhoff, Reporter
