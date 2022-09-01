One of the favorite songs in many churches is “How Great is Our God” by Chris Tomlin. The song begins with “the splendor of the King…” and makes reference to Him being “the Beginning and the End” and “the Lion and the Lamb”.
The greatness of God is a subject that can easily get mired down in theological jargon and Biblical terminology that might be lost on some. I want to spend a little time with you today and examine the topic simply and to the point.
The greatness of God is found in His creation. This amazing planet, for starters, is full of so much wonder and incredible environments, creatures and incredibly diverse things that boggle the mind. Oceans teem with creatures of all kinds and the land is full of amazing animals, birds, reptiles and insects (I could live without the snake and spiders).
We have made a couple of trips to Yellowstone and have seen so much beauty just in just about every direction we looked. The geographical scenery, the wildlife and the people we have encountered have all made for some amazing precious memories.
It is incredible that in the course of all of creation, God made man in His own image and likeness and furthermore made us special, to have a special relationship with Him. The fact that He gives us the choice to have Him in our lives reveals the greatness of God because He allows us to have faith in Him or to live in any way we choose. God loves us enough to give us the Bible so that we can know the way to Him and choose to live according to that Word in relationship with Him; He also loves us enough to allow us to reject Him and His love for us by our own free will.
The greatness of God is revealed in the vastness of the universe and the order of it all, but the greatness of God is also revealed in His involvement in our individual lives as we have faith in Jesus Christ for our salvation and so many wonderful blessings He bestows on our lives. Simply put, the greatness of God is truly only realized when He becomes personal to the individual life that chooses Him as Lord of their lives.
If you don’t have a relationship with Him, it is as simple as A-B-C. A-accept you need a Savior. B-believe in Jesus as the Savior you need. C-confess with the mouth that He is Lord.
