We are still early in the New Year. Many are still stoking the fire of zeal for the New Year’s resolutions they have set. Resolutions are certainly good to make every year. It gives us a reason to rise out of bed in the morning and take on the challenges of the new day.
While there are many good resolutions one can set, the greatest ones are the spiritual goals. One such goal is to grow in the knowledge of God’s word. Many have the expectation of completing the reading of the word of God throughout the year. It can be easy to become discouraged and give up on the goal. Therefore, we should consider somethings that will keep us motivated throughout the New Year.
Ignorance is not bliss. The death of Uzza exemplifies this point. We remember that he died before the Lord due to the improper method of transporting the ark of the covenant (1 Chronicles 13). When the oxen stumbled, he reached out his hand to steady the ark and the Lord struck him dead. The ark itself was not to be transported on the back of a new cart, but rather by the sons of Kohath carried by poles upon their shoulders (Numbers 4:1-20). They were not permitted to touch any of the holy things lest they die (vs. 15).
Today, ignorance of the word of God is certainly not bliss. Paul instructed Timothy to “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2:15 KJV).
Through knowledge, we can be confident of our salvation. John wrote, “These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God.” (1 John 5:13).
True confidence of our salvation does not come from feelings or intuition, but rather by obeying the truth contained in the word of God. King David and Uzza felt good about transporting the ark on the back of a new cart, until the oxen stumbled and Uzza touched the ark. Later, David successfully transported the ark to Jerusalem because he did so, “…as Moses had commanded according to the word of the Lord.” (1 Chronicles 15:15).
Today, when can be confident of our salvation, not based upon what feels right, but based upon what is right according to the word of God. When we read all that pertains to our salvation in God’s word and follow what is written, our salvation will be grounded in truth and our souls will be secure.
This year, I sincerely hope each of you complete the goals you have set for yourselves. If you have not yet read the bible cover to cover, I encourage you to see this year as a great opportunity to do so. May we all continue to grow in the grace and in the knowledge of God!
