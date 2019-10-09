Happy Days Preschool had some special visitors this week as part of Community Week.
Visiting the Tuesday and Thursday class were Duke and Kyndl Koerperich with Town and Country EMS.
Visiting the Monday/Wednesday/Friday class was Chief Ryan Shockley and Dillon Killoren with the Hiawatha Fire Department.
