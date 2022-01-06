Happy New Year! Have you ever noticed how eager people have become to put out their Christmas decorations…and yet how eager they are, how quickly they put them away, as if they are glad Christmas is over? I think that is because we have made Christmas a “holiday” rather than a “Holy-day.”
Christmas did not end with the birth of Jesus, it just began! January 6 is known as “Epiphany”. Many people have not heard of that word. Many churches do not recognize it nor celebrate it. Epiphany represents the manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, everyone who is not Jewish. We find this in the story of the Wisemen. We really do not know much about these men. We often call them “Kings” and we sing, “We 3 Kings of Orient are, bearing gifts, we traverse afar”. We often place them in our Nativity Scenes at the Stable to try to make the story complete, and we miss something very, very important.
We do know that these men (the number is not known) were astrologers, men that studied the skies, the stars. It was believed in that day, that when a new king was born a new star appeared. Scripture says they were “from the East” and they are recorded saying they had seen the star “in the East” where they lived (the Orient) and followed the direction of it’s appearing. Historians had predicted a Jewish King would be born and become ruler of the world. It was predicted He would be born in Judea, so they came to the capital city, Jerusalem, to King Herod and told him of it. He, though not a Jew, inquired of the chief priests and the scribes (the religious Jewish leaders who were supposedly watching for the Messiah for hundreds of years) where He was to be born and they told him Bethlehem, of Judea, and quoted scripture given hundreds of years before to him.
He believed them and secretly told the Wisemen to go and find Him and then to come back and tell him where He was. The Wisemen “rejoiced with exceedingly great joy” when the star which led them stopped over where the child was. When they saw Him, they fell down and worshipped Him. They didn’t just kneel as they might before an earthly King, they “fell down.” To “fall” means you have no control. They could not help themselves; they had an epiphany, the Divine manifestation of God in human flesh. Perhaps 2 years after their journey had begun, Christmas began! And God warned them in a dream not to return to Herold but to return home a different route. Read this great story in Matthew, chapter 2, in the Bible for yourself!
Have you had an “epiphany”? Do you just know the story of Jesus, of Christmas…of Easter or do you know Jesus, THE STORY, personally? This year I decorated our Christmas tree with ornaments which had the Names of Jesus on them. There are over 198 Names of Jesus recorded in scripture. I only hung a small portion of them, but each time I did, I thought deeply about what that Name means, not only in Biblical times, but today, to me personally. Have you spiritually had an epiphany, a divine realization of Who Jesus is? If not, ask God to reveal Him to you through the Holy Spirit, Whom Jesus sent to be with us on this earth. Intentionally find time to kneel, literally if you are able, or just deeply within your heart. How do you describe Jesus, in your heart? I am always amazed and tearful when I consider that fact that at age 14, He was revealed to me. I knew Him…not just about Him. He has been and is always with me, no matter what, even when I forget... My Savior. My Pardon. My Peace, Joy, Hope, Contentment, Friend, Constant Companion, Counselor, Priest, King, Example, as He has said, “The Alpha and Omega, the Beginning and the End.”. I could go on and on and I should in my private times with Him. I believe it is important to identify Him to ourselves, to speak it unto Him. Jesus says, “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My Voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and will sup with Him, and He with Me.” (Revelation 3:20) Basically, eat the Lord’s Supper together. To be in fellowship with Him, not just for a moment but for always. Notice, it is up to us to open the door (of our hearts). If you have ever seen the beautiful picture of Jesus knocking on a door, look closely, you will see there in no door knob or latch on the outside…it is on the inside. He will not come in uninvited. Open the door to Him, allow the Holy Spirit to give to you an “epiphany” and then you will understand, Christmas IS just begun! Receive The Gift anew every day of your life…and in Him, we have “everlasting life” (John 3:16); now, no pause, no period, no ending…everlasting. Happy New Year!
