The Hazel T. Nelson Scholarship Fund awarded $14,250.00 in grants to 13 graduates of Hiawatha High School attending college and graduate school in the upcoming academic year, according to Citizens State Bank and Trust Company, which administers the fund. Mrs. Nelson, a resident of Hiawatha, passed away in 1987 and made several large, charitable bequests. Scholarships have been granted for 32 years and may continue for fifty years from inception.
Undergraduate students receiving awards are: Brianna Martinson, Washburn University; Aubrey Wright, Kansas State University; Alec Elffner, University of Kansas; Jada Rosa, Baylor University, Delaney Koerperich, University of Kansas; Courtney Brockhoff, Kansas Wesleyan University; Alexis Feldkamp, Kansas State University.
Students attending graduate schools and receiving awards are: Valerie Binns, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita; Jack Nolte, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City; Brynn Wright, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Wichita; Kara Schuetz, Kansas State University; Jessica Carter, University of Minnesota; Annie Weingart, Baker Univeristy.
The Hazel T. Nelson Scholarship Fund makes financial assistance available to graduates of Hiawatha U.S.D. 415 who meet minimum requirements, demonstrating a strong academic performance and have completed a requisite number of college hours. In this 33rd year of the scholarship, a total of $553,728.50 has been distributed from the original investment of $261,540.02.
