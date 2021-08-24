Highland Community College held Pinning and Graduation ceremonies for the 2021 Associate Degree Nursing Students on Friday Aug. 13, 2021 in the Culbertson Auditorium.
The class had 28 graduates who completed an eight month LPN to RN completion program. The graduates all receive a specially designed pin and then recited the Nightingale pledge by lamp light before receiving their diplomas. Four of the graduates received special recognition. These awards are given annually and the recipients are chosen by the instructors and Director of the nursing program.
The Florence Nightingale Award is given to the student who exhibits clinical excellence and professional dedication to patients and families. This year's winner of the Florence Nightingale award was Elena Blackwell from Topeka, KS.
The Leadership Award is given to the student for overall academic achievement and leadership skills as well as excellence in the field of nursing. This year’s winner of the Leadership award was Melissa Willyard from Topeka, KS.
The Academic Excellence Award is given to the student who not only meets the high standards of the program, but continuously rises above them. The winner of the Academic Excellence award this year was Rebecca Steffey from Ozawkie, KS.
The Scottie Award was given for the first time this year. This award is given to the student who was engaged in academic activities in spite of difficulties or obstacles. This student exhibited grit, determination, persistence, and grace throughout the program. The winner of the Scottie award went to Karen Clevenger from Leavenworth, KS.
