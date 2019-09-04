Hiawatha Community Hospital Family Practice Clinic announced updated clinic hours beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The Walk-In Clinic will now be available Monday – Friday from 7:30–9 am. The increasing demand for patients that need access to scheduled appointment times and the low utilization of afternoon walk in clinic led to this change. “Utilizing the clinic hours in a more effective manner will allow us to better serve our community and continue to provide high quality care close to home. We are committed to providing exceptional patient care with an emphasis on patient safety and satisfaction,” said Jacquie Kerl, Clinic Manager at HCH Family Practice Clinic.
HCH Family Practice Clinic is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is accepting new patients. Same day appointments may be available. The Walk-In Clinic is available Monday – Friday from 7:30 – 9 a.m. Walk-in Clinic is for established patients with an acute illness. To best care for patients’ needs, new patients, or current patients with chronic or ongoing illness, are encouraged to schedule an appointment.
Call (785) 742-2161 today to schedule an appointment.
