Every year the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau presents annual awards to the Business, Volunteer and Organization of the Year.
The awards are typically presented at the organization's Annual Meeting - held this time of year - however due to COVID concerns, the meeting is being postponed.
Chamber officials said they hope to have an annual celebration or a mixer later in the spring or early summer, depending on the health climate of the city and taking COVID cases into account. This event potentially could be held outside to better assure social distancing.
In the meantime, the HCVB is still taking nominations for these three annual awards from the community. Nominations will be taken through next week and then the list of nominees will be sent out to Chamber members for a vote.
You can also share your nomination with the Chamber by calling 742-7136 or by emailing hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net.
