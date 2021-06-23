As a pastor and as a person, my biggest failures have usually had something to do with a lack of listening on my part. Either I didn’t bother to clarify what another person was saying, I “filled in the blanks” with my own opinion and will or I closed my ears to God’s still, small voice by turning up the background noise.
Meanwhile, my physical hearing has been deteriorating for some time. Well, I finally took the plunge and bought a set of hearing aids. Being able to hear people again – or perhaps for the first time, if you’re below a certain age – is truly a life-changing event They cost me twice as much as my car did when I was a sophomore in high school, but they’re proving to be my best investment in many years. The whole experience also is teaching me a lot about faith.
I had grown accustomed to not hearing much to the point that I assumed what I didn’t hear, nobody else could hear either. I also began to believe that I was a very quiet person. I also believed that people really mumble a lot. The mandatory masks are what tipped the scale for me because I could no longer lipread and the beginnings and endings of words were muffled, so what people said only sounded like a low hum. In Jesus’ day, deafness was equated with a lack of intelligence, and I can truly say I’ve never felt quite so dumb as I have during the past year. To my amazement, the audiologist told me I was only hearing about 15% of what people said to me.
Once the hearing aids were in, I couldn’t believe how loud everything was. I couldn’t believe how everything made a sound. I also couldn’t believe how loud I was! So, if you’ve ever heard me talking to myself or banging things around, I apologize. In my head, I was being very quiet. If you’ve ever talked to me and I haven’t answered correctly, or at all, I’m sorry and thank you for your patience with me.
I have been thinking about how Jesus tells us to “Remove the plank from your own eye before trying to remove the speck of sawdust from your neighbor’s eye.” (Matthew 7:5) For me, getting these hearing aids has been like removing a plank from my eye and discovering that all the time I thought people weren’t talking to me or speaking up it was, in fact, I who just wasn’t hearing.
It has also made me think about the divisions we are facing all across the world, particularly on topics like race and belief systems. How many bridges could we build if we simply learned, or remembered, how to listen?
The same day I got my hearing aids, I went to the Topeka Walmart to pick up some sandpaper, and two different African-American associates told me to have a nice day. I turned around to see them. If I hadn’t had hearing aids, I would have never known they greeted me. I would have missed their kind words and they might have interpreted my lack of response as a snub.
I began to wonder how many people over the years had felt hurt because they spoke to me and I didn’t reply. I wondered how much love, and how many people, I had ignored over the years, simply because I couldn’t hear. As a society, how much love are we failing to hear, and how many cries for love are we failing to respond to, simply because we’ve forgotten, or never learned, how to listen? How many times have we felt separated from God simply because we’ve stopped listening to him?
Again, this is a lesson in our faith. God is always calling us, always telling us how much he loves us. If we don’t feel God’s presence and if we don’t feel loved, it’s time to ask God to give us ears to hear and eyes to see and suddenly we’ll realize the entire world is filled with expressions of God’s everlasting love for us.
