The Micah Mandate. Have you ever heard of it? It is found in the 6th chapter of the Old Testament book of Micah, verse 8. It says, “He has shown you, O man, what is good and what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

I read once that this passage of scripture is the perfect answer for personal, relational, spiritual and political questions. This is a pretty simple, straightforward answer. A genuine love for God and a Godly Love for people will help us take these words to heart and to live it out in our lives. In other words, we should seek to be like Jesus, setting Him before us as our example. The prophet Micah was inspired by God to speak to the people of Israel and Judah, the Jewish people, “God’s people.” They were very prosperous economically, but very, very poor spiritually. They had, as their ancestors of old, turned to other religions, idol worship, and the words and instruction of people rather than of God. They had turned to “self”. Chapter 6 begins with the word, “Listen” or “Hear.”

