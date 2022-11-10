The Micah Mandate. Have you ever heard of it? It is found in the 6th chapter of the Old Testament book of Micah, verse 8. It says, “He has shown you, O man, what is good and what does the Lord require of you? To act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
I read once that this passage of scripture is the perfect answer for personal, relational, spiritual and political questions. This is a pretty simple, straightforward answer. A genuine love for God and a Godly Love for people will help us take these words to heart and to live it out in our lives. In other words, we should seek to be like Jesus, setting Him before us as our example. The prophet Micah was inspired by God to speak to the people of Israel and Judah, the Jewish people, “God’s people.” They were very prosperous economically, but very, very poor spiritually. They had, as their ancestors of old, turned to other religions, idol worship, and the words and instruction of people rather than of God. They had turned to “self”. Chapter 6 begins with the word, “Listen” or “Hear.”
How well do we do that, really listen, really “hear” the Word of God, without trying to pick and choose words that fit our situation, our intention, our desire, or make our point? Are we like the people to whom he was speaking? Micah had told them he was aware of the fraud, the greed, theft, oppression, hypocrisy, debauchery, heresy, injustice, extortion, lying and murder among many other things. In the midst of all their wealth and success, they had fallen prey to these, and forgotten about their relationship to and with God. Have we? What does God see when He looks at our hearts?
We live in a country of freedom. We are free to choose to vote or not to vote. We are free to associate with a particular political party or not. We are free to choose whom we want to vote for. Are we willing to allow that process to take place? It used to be a person could sigh a sigh of relief when the elections were over. “No more mud-slinging!” Not anymore, it goes on and on and on. When we are part of this, we are not trusting the democratic process, the freedom we proclaim to love, and we certainly are not trusting God. Oh, yes, we say we know God has a Divine Plan and that everything is in His Hands, so why don’t we leave it there? Why don’t we continue to allow Him to work His Will, which is always good, and do what He requires of us; to “act justly, and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Arrogance and self-pride are not humility. To “act justly” means to act impartially. And “to walk humbly with God”, is a reminder to us, that it is He who has created us, not we, ourselves. We often speak of our relationship “with God”, but do we ever consider our relationship “to God”? We must remember God is God. He is Holy and we only can come to Him through His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, whom He sent to pay the penalty for our sins. And all of us are sinners, according to His Word.
Humility is the only way we can ever act justly or love mercy...not justice and mercy for ourselves only, but mercy for others. Mercy is not getting what we deserve. (Thank You, dearest Jesus for You Mercy upon us.) Begin in your home. Are you acting the way God requires you to act? Take the question to your job, to school, to the coffee group, wherever you gather. Put your “money where your mouth is” so to speak. Support the faith you proclaim with your actions. “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1 How’s your true faith?
