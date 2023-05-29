Scholarship graphic

Hiawatha High School Class of 1984 Scholarship Fund awarded a total of $12,000 in nonrenewable $1,000 scholarships to twelve graduates of the HHS Class of 2023. Scholarship recipients were announced in May at the Senior Awards Night and personally presented by ’84 local alumni Mik Christian and Cindy Wolfe. Due to the quality of the applications, the generous annual donations by classmates, and matching funds through the Hiawatha Community Foundation May Match opportunity, the class continues to be able to support students in their career training.

Receiving a scholarship to help with attendance at a community college or vocational program were Graycen Ferris, Grace Jones, Ashton William Rockey, and Carolyn Schuetz.

