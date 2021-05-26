The Hiawatha High School Class of 1984 Scholarship Fund awarded a total of $9,000 in nonrenewable $1,000 scholarships to nine graduates of the HHS Class of 2021. Scholarship recipients were announced in May at the Senior Awards Night. Due to the quality of the applications and the generous annual donations by classmates, the committee awarded a record number of scholarships, up from eight scholarships in 2020.
Receiving a scholarship to help with attendance at a community college were Claire Geiger, Trinidee Gifford and Raven Stroud.
Receiving a scholarship to help with attendance at a four-year university were Mitchell Bryan, Brenna Diller, Katherine Madsen, Makayla Pilcher, Alex Rockey, and Jack Rosa.
The Class of 1984 established the scholarship, maintained through the USD 415 Educational Foundation, to recognize the outstanding education received at HHS and to show appreciation for the community scholarships they received to offset educational expenses. Annual donations from classmates support the growing scholarship fund. Since 2014, a total of $39,000 in scholarships to 40 graduates has been awarded. Over the past few years, the scholarship committee has worked hard to not only recognize students going into 4-year programs, but also those pursuing higher education in vocational and community college programs.
The HHS Class of 1984 scholarship is unique as a singular class-funded scholarship for Hiawatha High School graduates to help with the cost of attendance in all types of accredited programs. A committee of classmates reviews the student applications blindly and deliberates on the final recipients before knowing the applicants’ names. Students are comprehensively evaluated on academics, activities and awards in both school and the community, work experience, and responses to short essay prompts.
