The Hiawatha High School Class of 1984 Scholarship Fund will award four or more $1,000 scholarships in May 2022 to graduating seniors from Hiawatha High School.
Students that plan to attend a 4-year institution will be evaluated independently from students that plan to attend a 2-year or vocational program. Both applications can be found on the high school website. Completed applications should be turned into the Board of Education office by April 1.
The scholarship recognizes well-rounded students with a minimum 2.20 GPA and plans to continue their education. Applications receive a blind review, with student names removed for objectivity. Scores are based on a writing prompt, community service, activities in school, GPA, ACT/SAT scores (4-year institution students only), and work experience.
Since 2014, the Class of ’84 has awarded 40 scholarships totaling $39,000. Because of generous funding by the classmates and high quality of applicants, the annual number of awards has ranged between six and nine scholarships in recent years.
Members of the 1984 class created and annually support the scholarship to recognize the outstanding education from USD 415 and to show appreciation for the community scholarship funds they received. The scholarship is maintained through the USD 415 Educational Foundation. Members of the class serve on the Scholarship Committee and will announce the scholarship recipients at the Senior Awards Night in May.
