The Hiawatha High School Class of 1984 Scholarship Fund will award multiple $1,000 scholarships in May 2023 to graduating seniors from Hiawatha High School. Students that plan to attend a 4-year institution will be evaluated independently from students that plan to attend a 2-year or vocational program. Both applications can be found on the high school website. Completed applications should be turned into the Board of Education office by April 1st.

The scholarship recognizes well-rounded students with a minimum 2.20 GPA and plans to continue their education. Applications receive a blind review, with student names removed for objectivity. Scores are based on a writing prompt, community service, activities in school, GPA, ACT/SAT scores (4-year institution students only), and work experience.

