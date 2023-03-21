The Hiawatha High School Class of 1984 Scholarship Fund will award multiple $1,000 scholarships in May 2023 to graduating seniors from Hiawatha High School. Students that plan to attend a 4-year institution will be evaluated independently from students that plan to attend a 2-year or vocational program. Both applications can be found on the high school website. Completed applications should be turned into the Board of Education office by April 1st.
The scholarship recognizes well-rounded students with a minimum 2.20 GPA and plans to continue their education. Applications receive a blind review, with student names removed for objectivity. Scores are based on a writing prompt, community service, activities in school, GPA, ACT/SAT scores (4-year institution students only), and work experience.
Since 2014, the Class of ’84 has awarded 52 scholarships totaling $51,000. Because of generous funding by the classmates and high quality of applicants, the annual number of awards has ranged between six and twelve scholarships in recent years. For the Class of 2023, the scholarship committee hopes to awards as many scholarships as possible so all are encouraged to apply.
Members of the 1984 class created and annually support the scholarship with personal donations, to recognize the outstanding education from USD 415 and to show appreciation for the community scholarship funds they received. The scholarship is maintained through the USD 415 Educational Foundation. Members of the class serve on the Scholarship Committee and will announce the scholarship recipients at the Senior Awards Night in May.
