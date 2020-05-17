The Hiawatha Kiwanis club awards scholarships annually to Hiawatha High School graduates who intend to continue their education in the state of Kansas. This year the Kiwanis club has awarded four scholarships of $500 each to the following graduating seniors:
Seth Bauerle, son of Daron and Elizabeth Bauerle. He plans on attending Kansas State Polytechnic in Salina to become a professional pilot.
Kade Tollefson, son of Jason and Niki Tollefson. Kade will be enrolling at Kansas State University to study Agricultural Technology Management.
August Koerperich, daughter of Brett and Rachel Trentman and Michael and Kyndl Koerperich. August is going to attend the University of Kansas and major in radiology or radiation therapy.
Katelyn Lay, daughter of Cory and Melinda Lay. She will be enrolling at Washburn University to study to become a registered nurse.
These scholarships are funded, in large part, by the Kiwanis holiday flag project. The club thanks all of those who participate in that project.
