The members of Hiawatha #35 A.F. & A.M. donated $500 to the Hiawatha High School Astronomy Club.
The donation was made to help the club send Mylia Rygaard and Eli Geisendorf to Space Camp this year. The Hiawatha Masons have supported this cause for many years now.
“The Hiawatha High School Astronomy Club encourages our youth to pursue STEM education, especially in astronomy, by providing them opportunities to attend space camp at Hutchinson so they may become future leaders in this field of study," said Nolan Sump, sponsor.
