Music will be in the air on March 26 in Hiawatha as the Hiawatha Music Club presents its annual spring program, Spring Fling, at the United Methodist Church of Hiawatha.
From high school and college show choirs to the a cappella notes of the sweet adelines group, River Song, the audience will be entertained with various types of music and marvelous performances.
The featured group is River Song Sweet Adelines from St. Joseph, Mo. This barbershop music performance group began in 1959 and was known as the St. Joseph Show Chorus. The group has performed over the years from Oregon to Florida and in Hawaii and London, England. They have won 13 Regional Championships and recently placed 2nd at the Region 5 competition in the Small Chorus division of Sweet Adelines.
The Headliners show choir from Hiawatha High, under the direction of Joshua May, and the Lads and Lassies show choir from Highland Community College, under the direction of Shayna Leahy, will also be featured in the program.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free will donation opportunity will be given to help defray the cost of the program.
Come to the First United Methodist Church, 410 Hiawatha Avenue, in Hiawatha at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 for the Hiawatha Music Club's Spring Fling. It is certain to be a crowd-pleasing event!
