RiverSong

The featured group is River Song Sweet Adelines from St. Joseph, Mo.

 Submitted

Music will be in the air on March 26 in Hiawatha as the Hiawatha Music Club presents its annual spring program, Spring Fling, at the United Methodist Church of Hiawatha.

From high school and college show choirs to the a cappella notes of the sweet adelines group, River Song, the audience will be entertained with various types of music and marvelous performances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.