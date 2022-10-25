Hiawatha Music Club met Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Bethany United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. Hostesses for the evening were Jean Brintnall and Jessie Scheitel. The coordinator for the evening was Rita Spellman.
The theme of the night was “Under the Harvest Moon.” The first harvest song is “Autumn Serenade” by Coultrane and Hartman. This classic was performed as a piano solo by Jessie Scheitel.
Next was “Forever Autumn” by Vigrass/Osborne/Wayne. This song originated as a Lego jingle and was eventually recorded by Justin Haywood , a member of Moody Blues. Laura Thacker performed the song accompanied by Valerie Tollefson.
“September Song” by Anderson and Weill was introduced in the Broadway musical “Knickerbocker Holiday” in 1939. Carol Bunning performed the piece as a piano solo.
The next performance was a vocal trio of “Shine on Harvest Moon” by Bayes and Norworth. This song originated in the Tin Pan Alley era and continues to be popular to this day. Trio members were Becky Howard, Melody Sommers, and Jessie Scheitel. They were accompanied by Judy Bruning.
“Autumn in New York” by Duke and Keveren was written by a Russian immigrant who also wrote “April in Paris.” This jazz classic was performed by Kim Nolte as a piano solo.
Due to illness the last number, a contemporary song by Luke Bryan was not performed.
The next Music Club will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the home of Sharon Meyer.
